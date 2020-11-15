OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials reported 62 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Sunday.

The new cases are among the 1,248 total lab-confirmed cases reported across Ontario.

Ontario is reporting 1,248 cases of #COVID19. Locally, there are 364 new cases in Toronto, 308 in Peel and 125 in York Region. There are 1,062 more resolved cases and over 42,200 tests completed.



Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) November 15, 2020

The new provincial figure comes one day after a record spike of 1,581 new cases, and marks the tenth straight day of COVID-19 cases in the quadruple digits in the province.

Locally, the number of new cases Sunday represents a slight decline compared to Saturday's figure of 78 new cases.

Ontario health officials also reported 29 new deaths on Sunday, the highest number in a single day since June 19.

It is unclear if any of those individuals were residents of Ottawa. Ottawa Public Health will provide updated local figures at around 12:30 p.m.

TESTING

Across Ontario, 44,837 COVID-19 tests were performed on Saturday. There are 39,767 people in the province waiting for COVID-19 test results.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide testing figures on Saturdays or Sundays. The latest information from the taskforce showed that 1,412 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Nov. 12 and that 4,438 tests were performed. There were 1,356 tests that had yet to be processed as of Nov. 12.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit reported five new cases on Sunday, according to provincial figures.

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported one new case.

The Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

In the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health region, six new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

There were four new cases in the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health region.

This is a breaking news story. CTV News will have the latest as it becomes available.