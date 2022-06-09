Canada Post will test drive all-electric vehicle on mail routes in Ottawa's west end
The red and white Canada Post trucks are going green.
The Crown Corporation unveiled plans to achieve its target on Thursday, with the goal of transforming its fleet of vehicles to fully electric by 2040.
Canada Post says the electrification of its 14,000 vehicles will serve its commitment to reduce its environmental footprint and reach net-zero emissions by 2050, earmarking $1 billion to do so.
"Altogether, it’s a complete commitment to climate change," Doug Ettinger, president and CEO of Canada Post told CTV News Ottawa. "We’re committed to it, and it’s going to take in the next seven years, a billion dollars to get us to that point and then there will be further investments after that."
Ettinger says its road map to get there is based on expertise and the availability of electric vehicles, which are currently not easy to acquire because of the pandemic and the computer chip shortage.
ALTERNATIVE VEHICLE PILOT
At a Canada Post depot on Colonnade Road on Thursday, the corporation showcased electric and low-emission vehicles, including some its piloting. Canada Post is launching a trial of a low-speed vehicle on a postal route, covering neighbourhoods west of downtown Ottawa.
A spokesperson for Canada Post told CTV News that the compact electric vehicle will be used in the Westboro neighbourhood, and could be on the road as early as this summer.
The vehicle reaches maximum speeds of 40 kilometres an hour. It will be used for delivery and collection activities for a year to evaluate its performance in operations and optimal safety procedures.
"It’s a great option to go zero emission," Ian Kerr, Vice-President of Business Operations for Canada Post told CTV News. "It’s also a narrower footprint; so, in terms of parking, etc. as well, particularity when we look at our delivery routes and the kind of distances we need to drive."
According to specifications for the vehicle, provided by Canada Post, the vehicle has an estimated range of 112 km. However, heat, air conditioning and heavy cargo could "use up to 50 per cent of estimated ranges,” according to the info sheet.
"Our vehicles drive about 30-40 km a day," said Kerr.
Ettinger says the corporation will also focus on building charging infrastructure for the electric fleet.
He says Canada Post's plan includes details on how they will build the infrastructure at about 350 of their depots for letter carriers.
Ettinger says the corporation will first add charging stations to the depots currently on electricity grids.
With files from The Canadian Press
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | U.S. Capitol riot an 'attempted coup,' prime-time hearing told
The chairman of the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and Donald Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election opened Thursday's prime-time hearing declaring the attack an 'attempted coup' that put 'two and half centuries of constitutional democracy at risk.'
How delays at Pearson Airport got so bad: Aviation experts weigh in
It's been a nightmare for many travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, with long lines, flight delays and cancellations as well as passengers being stuck on the tarmac for hours. Aviation experts predict that these problems are only going to get worse before they improve.
Bank of Canada sounds alarm on economic risk of high household debt amid soaring inflation
With interest rates set to keep rising, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.
Maryland shooting: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting
A man opened fire at a manufacturing business in rural western Maryland on Thursday, killing three people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities said.
Urgent measures must be taken to ensure rights of Canadian children: UN committee
The United Nations committee on the rights of the child has released a report expressing serious concerns about the welfare of children in Canada -- particularly those who are Indigenous.
3 foreigners who fought for Ukraine sentenced to death
Two British citizens and a Moroccan were sentenced to death Thursday for fighting on Ukraine's side, in a punishment handed down by the country's pro-Moscow rebels.
BoC warns mortgage payments could be up to 45% higher for some borrowers by 2025
High household debt and elevated housing prices have become bigger vulnerabilities in the past year, but the economy can still handle the rising interest rates needed to tame inflation, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said Thursday.
Conservative party on track for Sept. 10 leadership convention despite being behind processing memberships
Despite a record number of potential voters, the Conservative Party of Canada's National Council President says the party has 'a good time-frame' to get a preliminary membership list out to the candidates.
OPINION | Don Martin: It's time for the whiners to win and the government to unclog the airports
It's time for the whiners to win and the government to reopen the skies, a return to those glory times of flying when the biggest complaints were expensive parking, a middle seat and stale pretzels, commentator Don Martin writes in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Bureaucracy and muddled advice in RCMP's search for helicopter
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released new details about the Mounties' scramble to find an aircraft to track down the killer on the night of April 18, 2020.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Lower taxes, don’t raise wages to fix inflation
History is repeating itself. And this isn’t ancient history, but it’s long enough ago that many don’t remember the problem or its painful solutions. Canada hasn’t experienced serious increases in prices - inflation - in almost 40 years.
-
N.B. gas prices hit a new record high, sparking blame game in the legislature
Gas prices have hit a new record high in New Brunswick, where the maximum price of regular self-serve jumped by 8.3 cents overnight. The maximum price now sits at 219.6 cents per litre.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | License revoked from Ontario doctor who charged for tests he didn't do — but he may still keep the money
Ontario’s physician watchdog has come down as hard as it can on a doctor who it found billed the province’s public medical system for tens of thousands of tests he didn’t do — but the maximum penalty doesn’t come close to the money he took.
-
Body discovered at Toronto-area golf course, police say
Police are investigating after a body was discovered at a golf course west of Toronto on Thursday.
-
Gas prices in Ontario could jump to another record high this weekend
The average price of gas in the Greater Toronto Area and most of southern Ontario is set to reach a new record this weekend.
Montreal
-
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
-
Training was poor before worker was fatally crushed at Montreal ferris wheel, safety board finds
Riley Valcin, 22, was clearing snow from the drive mechanism while the wheel was in operation and was caught in the machinery. The board says the area where Valcin died should never have been accessible to workers.
-
Quebec bill to expand medical assistance in dying will not be passed
With one day left in the parliamentary session, the Quebec government is not moving forward with its bill to expand access to medical assistance in dying (MAID).
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury's Damascus Restaurant owners bounce back from yet another challenge
A Syrian restaurant in Greater Sudbury that was forced to close because of a fire has rebuilt and reopened.
-
Almost 20,000 litres of oil spilled in the Sault, U.S. Coast Guard says
The U.S. Coast Guard says more than 5,300 gallons – or about 20,000 litres – of oil spilled Thursday in Sault Ste. Marie.
-
House at centre of Sudbury dispute listed for $9M
A legal analyst says selling a house that's in the middle of a legal dispute will be nearly impossible since it is "the literal nightmare of most buyers."
London
-
Child sent to hospital with life threatening injuries after fall from high-rise
London Police are investigating after a child reportedly fell from a high-rise, Thursday
-
-
London AirBnB hosts opposed to new regulations launch legal fund
Even before a final decision by city council on business licensing rules for short term accommodations (STA’s), a local AirBnB and Vrbo hosts are preparing for legal action.
Winnipeg
-
Councillor calls for Regent area bus shelters to be dismantled
Coun. Shawn Nason, who represents Transcona, said some residents are frustrated with the misuse of two transit shelters along Regent right in front of Kildonan Place Mall
-
Woman who filed workplace complaint against Arlen Dumas goes public
A woman who filed a complaint against Manitoba’s top First Nations chief has made her name public.
-
Pride Winnipeg says premier snubbed parade, not welcome back next year
Manitoba's premier has apologized after Pride Winnipeg accused her of using the rally as a photo-op and snubbing the parade. Despite the apology, Pride says the premier won't be welcomed back.
Kitchener
-
Young girl who petitioned for Guelph’s first rainbow crosswalk dies suddenly in sleep
A young girl from Guelph is being remembered for her work as a community champion after she passed away suddenly in her sleep earlier this week.
-
String of break-ins in Cambridge and Kitchener prompt warning from police
Waterloo regional police are warning businesses of break-ins targeting cash, after several establishments were hit in Cambridge and Kitchener on the same day.
-
Police release photos of armed robbery in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have released photos of four men they're looking to identify in connection to an armed robbery in Kitchener.
Calgary
-
RCMP seek details on possible child abduction in Cochrane, Alta.
Authorities in Cochrane, Alta. are seeking public information in regards to a possible child abduction that occurred on Thursday afternoon.
-
Court challenge has potential to reveal internal masking discussions of Alberta's cabinet
A legal case questioning the province's decision to lift Alberta's school mask mandate could soon be taking another turn.
-
Family of bullied Alberta teen calls for swifter action from school division
A Nanton family is speaking out after their teenage daughter was allegedly bullied and chased in an incident that led to six young people being charged.
Saskatoon
-
Food delivery driver charged in Prince Albert Arby's manager's death granted bail
The wife of a Prince Albert restaurant manager says his life was cut short on May 18 when he was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of Prince Albert's Arby’s restaurant.
-
Sask. mom says province isn't offering therapy that could save son's sight
A Saskatoon mother is pushing for the Saskatchewan government to approve a treatment that would help save her six-year-old son’s vision.
-
Saskatoon police say many calls related to downtown shelter stem from 'discomfort' rather than crime
Jason Wattendorf can attest to the value of the Saskatoon Tribal Council’s downtown wellness shelter.
Edmonton
-
4 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Alberta
Alberta has now confirmed four cases of monkeypox. The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the announcement during Thursday’s COVID-19 press conference.
-
Woodall Cup still going strong in honour of fallen Edmonton detective
Kilts and cleats shared the sidelines at a school in Edmonton Thursday, as soccer players and the police pipes and drums band took to the pitch to commemorate the life and ultimate sacrifice of Const. Daniel Woodall.
-
Do Albertans trust the RCMP? Kenney says new poll supports provincial police force idea
Confidence in the RCMP is slipping across Canada and Albertans are the most dissatisfied, according to a new poll released Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals falls to lowest level in 2 months
The number of COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals has declined again, dropping below 400 for the first time since mid-April.
-
What to expect as latest atmospheric river drenches B.C.'s South Coast
Another atmospheric river is drenching B.C.'s South Coast this week – but so far, there hasn't been enough precipitation to prompt any rainfall warnings.
-
Vancouver woman who ran real estate flipping company committed fraud, BCSC alleges
British Columbia's financial markets regulator has leveled allegations of fraud, illegal distribution of securities and obstruction of justice against a Vancouver woman and the real estate company she controlled.
Regina
-
'Do more with less': Sask. school boards working to balance budgets amid soaring inflation rates
Before summer vacation starts Saskatchewan school boards are working to finalize budgets for the next school year, but it’s proving to be a difficult task as inflation rates remain high.
-
'They feel safe': Gay and Lesbian Community of Regina celebrates 50th anniversary
For 50 years, the group that owns and operates Q Nightclub and Lounge has been providing a safe place for 2SLGBTQ+ members to socialize.
-
'I think we’ll see some growing pains': Riders defence could see trying start to season
The Saskatchewan Roughriders picked up one of the best linebackers in the league in the off-season with the signing of Darnell Sankey. However, the team is without some key pieces on defence from the 2021 season.