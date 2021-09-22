OTTAWA -- The city of Ottawa is seeing the second highest number of new cases of COVID-19 across Ontario today, with 59 new cases of novel coronavirus.

Thirty of the 59 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa involve residents under the age of 30.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 29,443 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 595 deaths.

The 59 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday follows 46 new cases on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, health officials confirmed 463 new cases of COVID-19. Another seven Ontarians have died because of the virus and 783 existing cases are now considered resolved.

There are 93 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, 48 in Windsor-Essex and 41 in Peel Region.

Public Health Ontario reported 30 additional cases of COVID-19 around eastern Ontario, including 13 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, four in Hastings Prince Edward, eight in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington, three in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark, and two in Renfrew County.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Health Minister Christine Elliott says of the 463 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario on Wednesday, 131 are in fully vaccinated individuals and 332 are in people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Of the 299 people hospitalized across Ontario with COVID-19, Elliott say 28 are fully vaccinated. Nine of the 187 people in Ontario ICUs with COVID-19 are fully vaccinated.

OPH data suggests unvaccinated residents are 11 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Sept 13 to Sept. 19): 41.7 (Up from 39.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Sept. 13 to Sept. 19): 3.1 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.06

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 811,093 (+1,477)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 756,933 (+2.457)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 82 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,417,102

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 476 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, up from 475 active cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 58 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 28,372.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are nine people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Wednesday, up from seven people on Tuesday.

Seven people are in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 1 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 3 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 1 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 2 (1 in ICU)

70;79: 1

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 12 new cases (2,559 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Nine new cases (3,861 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Nine new cases (6,638 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 12 new cases (4,531 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (3,861 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Seven new cases (3,437 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Four new cases (2,026 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,116 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (866 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (533 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,845

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 596

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 27 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,906

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 103

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 13 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Four new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Eight new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Religious/Spiritual Organization: Two outbreaks

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks:

École élémentaire catholique de la Découverte (Sept. 12)

École élémentaire catholique Franco-Cite (Sept. 15)

École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau (Sept. 14)

École élémentaire catholique Montfort (Sept. 19)

École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau (Sept. 17)

Grandir Ensemble Pierre Elliott Trudeau Daycare (Sept. 6)

La Coccinelle - Des Sentiers (Sept. 6)

Lycée Claudel (Sept. 17)

Service a l'Enfance Aladin - St. Anne (Sept. 13)

St. Kateri Tekakwitha Elementary School (Sept. 17)

St. Paul High School (Sept. 17)

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: