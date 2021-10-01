OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday.

Across Ontario, there are 668 new cases of COVID-19. Health officials say there are 110 new cases in Toronto, 65 in Peel Region and 55 in York Region.

There are 31 new cases of COVID-19 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, the second straight day with more than 30 cases.

The 55 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, follows 55 new cases on Thursday.

Ottawa Public Health will release a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 668 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario on Friday, 502 cases are in individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

One-hundred and 66 cases involve fully vaccinated people.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 156 of the 163 people in Ontario hospital ICUs with COVID-19 related illnesses are not fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 2,439 swabs processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sept. 29.

A total of 3,221 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround time from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 26 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION