OTTAWA -- Ottawa Bylaw officers issued over $35,000 in fines over the weekend to people gathering in parks and businesses remaining open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Jim Watson announced 43 tickets were issued between Friday and Sunday to people violating Ontario’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

The fine for failing to comply with the Ontario Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act is $750, plus a victim surcharge that brings the total to $880.

Watson said one ticket was issued to an Ottawa barber shop remaining open despite provincial orders for non-essential businesses to remain closed.

There were 526 calls to 311 over the weekend about people hanging out in public parks, gathering in groups larger than 5 and non-essential businesses remaining opening.

The City of Ottawa announced last week that Bylaw Services officers have the power to issue tickets related to:

Gatherings of five or more people in public or private residences

People congregating in parks/using park facilities or equipment

Restaurants that continue to offer dine-in services

Non-essential retail businesses continuing to operate

This is a developing story. More details to come.