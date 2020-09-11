OTTAWA -- Ottawa recorded 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, according to provincial health officials.

The total is the highest number of new lab-confirmed cases since mid-July. The city recorded 43 new cases on July 21.

The cases are among more than 200 new cases on Friday in Ontario, the first time the numbers have been that high in almost two months.

The higher numbers come amid warnings from officials that the number of cases is likely to rise with students and staff returning to school.

More to come...