OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario reported 209 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, one day after the capital saw the lowest one-day increase in cases in three weeks.

Across Ontario, there are 3,947 new cases of novel coronavirus. Health officials reported 1,136 new cases in Toronto, 901 in Peel Region and 406 in York Region.

The 209 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday follows 146 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. That was the lowest one-day increase in new cases since April 1.

Ottawa Public Health will provide a full snapshot on the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 CASES IN THE REGION