21 people charged with impaired driving offences in Ottawa over the holidays

The Ottawa Police Service says 21 people have been charged with impaired driving offences this holiday season and is warning of a rise in impaired-related charges overall.

OPS reported on social media Thursday that 890 drivers were charged with impaired-related offences in the city this year, compared to a total of 857 in all of 2022.

Police reported a total of 869 charges for all of 2023 last week, making the total 21 for the period of Dec. 18 to Dec. 27.

Statistics show 261 drivers involved in a collision were charged with impaired-related offences. In seven of those collisions, at least one person lost their life.

"One death is too many. Please drive sober this holiday season and plan a ride home," Ottawa Police said on social media. "If you are going to consume alcohol or cannabis, plan a safe ride home, like a designated driver, a taxi, rideshare or public transit."

Impaired driving charges were laid against a driver on Wednesday, who was allegedly responsible for a four-vehicle collision in the city's east-end which led to a child in a separate vehicle being injured.

Police say they charged 27 drivers in the city between the weekend of Thursday, Dec. 7 and Monday Dec. 11 alone.

In 2023, Ottawa Police continue to encounter a rise in impaired drivers on our roads, risking the safety of all road users. Impaired driving is preventable, we are asking our community to help keep our roads and loved ones safe by choosing to drive sober.

· So far this year, 890… pic.twitter.com/FV8CoG4hnx — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) December 28, 2023

The rise in impaired driving offences in Ottawa follows a trend seen across the province.

Ontario Provincial Police reported on Wednesday that 10,000 impaired driving charges were laid against drivers in the province this year – a 16 per cent increase from last year.

49 people died from alcohol or drug-related crashes and nearly 400 people died in motor vehicle collisions in Ontario – a number unseen since 2004.

OPS is conducting RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) programs and is reminding drivers to celebrate responsibly and keep the roads safe.