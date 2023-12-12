27 Ottawa drivers charged with impaired driving offences over the weekend

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) has charged 27 drivers in the city of Ottawa with impaired driving-related offences between Thursday evening and Monday morning.

OPS posted to social media Tuesday the results of its "Festive RIDE" checkpoints along with results across the city this past weekend as the holiday season ramps up.

"Let’s all do our part to keep our roads and community safe this holiday season," the Ottawa Police said on X.

1050 cars were stopped at OPS RIDE checkpoints this weekend and 31 provided samples to roadside screening devices.

Four drivers were given warnings and one was given an impaired driving charge.

A total of 845 drivers have been charged with impaired-related offences so far this year, compared to 857 in 2022.

An impaired-driving charge is laid when a person is driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more, driving with over 5 nanograms of THC or refuse to provide a breath sample.

The minimum consequences for drivers convicted of impaired driving according to police are:

A one-year ignition interlock condition upon reinstatement (up to three years for repeat offenders)

$550 penalty

Alcohol assessment and education

Minimum fine paid as part of federal consequences

Licence reinstatement fee

Increased insurance premiums ($5,000 annually for a minimum of three years)

Legal costs

Criminal record

Repeat offenders face greater consequences and longer licence suspensions.

Ottawa residents are encouraged by police to call 9-1-1 when they see someone they believe may be driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.