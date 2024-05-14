Teenager struck by OC Transpo bus in Heron Gate

Ottawa paramedics say a teenage pedestrian was struck by an OC Transpo bus Tuesday afternoon in the Heron Gate area.

The teen male was taken to hospital in critical condition with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened in the area of Walkley Road and Baycrest Drive at 3:22 p.m. Eastbound lanes of Walkley Road are closed between Heatherington Road and Cedarwood Drive.

Ottawa police said the road will reopen when the bus is removed.