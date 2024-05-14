OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Teenager struck by OC Transpo bus in Heron Gate

    Ottawa Paramedic, Ambulance
    Share

    Ottawa paramedics say a teenage pedestrian was struck by an OC Transpo bus Tuesday afternoon in the Heron Gate area.

    The teen male was taken to hospital in critical condition with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

    The crash happened in the area of Walkley Road and Baycrest Drive at 3:22 p.m. Eastbound lanes of Walkley Road are closed between Heatherington Road and Cedarwood Drive.

    Ottawa police said the road will reopen when the bus is removed.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News