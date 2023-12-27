Impaired driving charges laid against driver in four-vehicle collision in Ottawa's east-end

A 23-year-old Ottawa man was arrested on impaired driving charges in connection with a four-vehicle collision at a major intersection in Ottawa's east-end last week.

A statement by the Ottawa Police Service on Wednesday said officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Blair and Ogilvie roads on Dec. 22 just after 11:15 p.m.

The arrested man and a child in a separate vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result.

Farshid Mohseni, 23, of Ottawa, was charged with a 'number of offences' including Impaired Driving Causing Bodily Harm and Dangerous Driving Causing Bodily Harm.

Police did not provide further details.

OPS say they are stepping up RIDE programs in the city during the holiday season.

Ontario Provincial Police laid more than 10,000 impaired driving charges and saw a 16 per cent increase in impaired driving occurrences this year compared to 2022.

Ottawa residents are encouraged by police to call 9-1-1 when they see someone they believe may be driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

With files from CTV News Toronto