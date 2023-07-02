21 festivals and events happening in Ottawa this summer
With the cleanup underway following Canada Day celebrations, it's time to look ahead to a busy summer of events and festivals in Ottawa.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 21 festivals and events to check out in Ottawa this summer.
RBC Ottawa Bluesfest
Ottawa's largest summer festival kicks off at LeBreton Flats during the first weekend of July.
RBC Ottawa Bluesfest runs from July 6 to 16.
The lineup includes:
- July 6: Shania Twain, Lindsay Ell, Son Little
- July 7: Weezer, Billy Talent, PUP, Thundercat, Jupiter & Okwess
- July 8: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings, Matthew Chaffey
- July 9: Death Cab for Cutie, Tegan and Sara, Bran Van 3000, Alan Doyle
- July 12: Foo Fighters, White Reaper, Lime Cordiale, Black Joe Lewis
- July 13: Mumford and Sons, The War on Drugs, Declan McKenna, Sudan Archives
- July 14: Charlotte Cardin, FLETCHER, Amanda Jordan, Fleet Foxes
- July 15: Pitbull, Ludacris, Julia Jacklin, Boston Levi
- July 16: The Smile, Alvvays, Koffee, Be in the Showcase
For more information, visit RBC Ottawa Bluesfest website. https://ottawabluesfest.ca/.
Music and Beyond Festival
Experience a unique blend of classical music and other disciplines during Ottawa's Music and Beyond Festival.
The festival runs from July 4 to 17 at venues in Ottawa.
For more information, visit https://musicandbeyond.ca/.
Pacific Four Series Rugby
Canada hosts three of the top women's rugby teams in the world for the 2023 Pacific Four Series tournament at TD Place.
Canada is currently ranked fourth in the world.
On July 8, Canada faces New Zealand and USA plays Australia.
On July 14, Canada faces Australia and USA faces New Zealand.
For tickets and information visit https://rugby.ca/en.
H.O.P.E. Volleyball Summerfest
H.O.P.E. takes over the beach at Mooney's Bay on July 15.
The event features a volleyball tournament and concerts, raising money for charities. Musical acts include The Beaches, The Blue Stones and JJ Wilde.
For more information, visit https://www.hopehelps.com/.
Ottawa Lebanese Festival
Celebrate the very best in Lebanese food, entertainment and culture in the national capital region during the Ottawa Lebanese Festival.
The festival is set for July 19 to 23 at the St. Elias Centre on Ridgewood Avenue.
It includes midway games, dances, performances, food and Lebanese cultural activities.
For more information, visit https://www.ottawalebanesefestival.com/.
Ottawa Asian Fest Night Market
Ottawa's Asian Festival Night Market moves to Sparks Street in July.
The Night Market highlights the very best in Asian culture and cuisine from across Ontario.
The Asian Festival Night Market is July 21 to 23.
For more information, visit https://ottawaasianfest.com/.
Ottawa Chamberfest
Ottawa Chamberfest runs from July 20 to Aug. 3, featuring Canadian and international musical performances.
"We’ve curated an inspiring and impactful lineup of performances intended to bring people closer together in the pursuit of meaningful and honest connection," Artistic Director Carissa Klopoushak says.
"Whether you’re a fan of chamber music or new to the art form, you’re sure to find something that strikes a chord!"
The festival features the Signature Series, New Music Now, Marina Kun Series, the Chamberfringe Series and more.
For more information, visit https://www.chamberfest.com/series/2023/festival-2023/.
Ottawa International Busker Festival
The Ottawa International Busker Festival celebrates its 30th anniversary during the Colonel By Day long weekend.
More than 20 performers will perform at four stages along Sparks Street from Aug. 4 to 7.
Acts include Fraser Hooper, Kaylie Kreatrix, Circus Firemen, Hercinia Arts, Street Circus and more.
For more information, visit https://ottawabuskerfestival.com/.
Ottawa Buskerfest
Les Grand Feux du Casino Lac Leamy
The 26th edition of the Les Grand Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy will light up the sky over the Ottawa River from Aug. 2 to 19.
The six nights of fireworks includes the Grand Opening on Aug. 2 and the Grand Finale with a mystery theme on Aug. 19. Fireworks are scheduled for every Wednesday and Saturday night between Aug. 2 and 19.
For tickets and information, visit https://feux.qc.ca/en/home/.
Fireworks
Ottawa Greek Festival
Live a day the Greek way at the Ottawa Greek Festival.
Enjoy the tastes, sights and sounds of Greece at Greek Fest from Aug. 11 to 13, Aug. 15 and Aug. 18 to 20 at the Hellenic Event Centre at 1315 Prince of Wales Drive.
The Zorba Show will be held every night at 8:45 p.m.
For more information, visit https://www.ottawagreekfest.com/.
Capital Ukrainian Festival
The Capital Ukrainian Festival is Aug. 19 and 20.
Experience the life, joy and heritage of Ukrainian art and culture.
For more information, visit https://www.capitalukrainianfestival.com/.
Capital Pride
The Capital Pride Festival is set for Aug. 19 to 27 at venues across Ottawa.
The theme for this year's event is "Get Proud."
"Pride is a time for our community to be together," Capital Pride said on Instagram. "This year, our theme is a call to celebrate together even more loudly and proudly. With a line-up of programming, amazing artists and performers, dozens of community events and confetti at the ready, it’s time to Get Proud!"
For more information, visit https://capitalpride.ca/.
Nostalgia Music Festival
Reconnect with the classic rock songs of your youth during the Nostalgia Music Festival.
The lineup includes The Zep Show (Led Zeppelin), Martin Levac (Phil Collins and Genesis), Fleetwood Mac Mania and Brass Transit (Chicago).
The festival runs from Aug. 23 to 27 at LeBreton Flats. For more information, visit https://nostalgiafestival.ca/.
Masters Indigenous Games
The Masters Indigenous Games will be held in Ottawa from Aug. 24 to 27.
The Masters Indigenous Games was created to provide Indigenous adults the opportunity to compete against their peers in a variety of contemporary and traditional sporting activities.
The event includes a three-day Indigenous Cultural Festival.
For more information, visit https://iswo.ca/masters-indigenous-games/.
Palestinian Festival Ottawa
Celebrate the culture of the Palestinian people in Canada at the Palestinian Festival Ottawa Aug. 25 to 27.
The event at Ottawa City Hall includes live performances, cuisine and a bazaar.
For more information, visit https://palestinianfestival.ca/.
Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival
Wrap up the summer at the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival Aug. 31 to Sept. 4.
The family-friendly event launches colourful balloons over the Ottawa-Gatineau region, and features concerts, fireworks, rides and more.
For more information, visit montgolfieresgatineau.com.
Ottawa Redblacks
You can watch the Ottawa Redblacks this summer at TD Place.
- July 15 – Ottawa Redblacks vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers at 4 p.m.
- July 28 – Ottawa Redblacks vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats – 7:30 p.m.
- Aug. 19 – Ottawa Redblacks vs. Montreal Alouettes – 7 p.m.
- Sept. 8 – Ottawa Redblacks vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats – 7:30 p.m.
Atletico Ottawa
Atletico Ottawa plays at TD Place several times this summer.
- July 9 – Valour FC at 3 p.m.
- July 16 – Vancouver FC at 2 p.m.
- July 29 – Cavalry FC at 7 p.m.
- Aug. 5 – York United at 7 p.m.
- Aug. 26 – Forge FC at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 2 – Cavalry FC at 7 p.m.
- Sept. 13 – Pacific FC at 5:30 p.m.
For tickets, visit https://atleticoottawa.canpl.ca/.
Fans watch Atletico Ottawa face Pacific FC in the Canadian Premier League semi-final match on Sunday at TD Place. (Colton Praill/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa BlackJacks
Catch the Ottawa BlackJacks in action at TD Place this summer.
- July 2 – Winnipeg Sea Bears at 2 p.m.
- July 20 – Niagara River Lions at 7:30 p.m.
- July 27 – Vancouver Bandits at 7:30 p.m.
For tickets, visit www.theblackjacks.ca.
Ottawa Titans
The Ottawa Titans will play at home several times in July and August at RCGT Park.
- July 7-9 – Tri-City ValleyCats
- July 18-20 – Tri-City ValleyCats
- July 21-23 – Florence Y'alls
- Aug. 1-3 – New York Boulders
- Aug. 4-6 – Empire State Greys
- Aug. 11-13 - New York Boulders
- Aug. 22-24 – New Jersey Jackals
- Aug. 25-27 – Empire State Greys
- Aug. 29-31 – Trois-Rivieres Aigles
For tickets, visit https://www.ottawatitans.com/.
Fairs in Ottawa and Eastern Ontario
- Navan Fair – Aug. 10-13
- Merrickville Fair – Aug. 11-13
- Russell Agricultural Fair – Aug. 17-20
- Vankleek Hill Fair – Aug. 17-20
- The Capital Fair – Aug. 18-27
- Perth Fair – Sept. 1-4
