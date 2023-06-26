Thai-Inspired Chicken and Strawberry Salad
The salad’s refreshing flavoured dressing is inspired by the flavours of Thailand (sweet, sour, salty and spicy). It is tossed with strawberries, vegetables, chicken, peanuts and mint for a delicious main dish salad.
Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) vegetable oil
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) each fresh lime juice and fish sauce
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) rice vinegar
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) soy sauce
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) finely minced fresh gingerroot
- 1 tsp (5 mL) granulated sugar
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt
- 1 clove garlic, minced
Salad:
- 6 cups (1.5 L) Ontario Salad Greens, torn into large bite-size pieces
- 2 cups (500 mL) Ontario Strawberries, cut into halves or quarters
- 1 cup (250 mL) Ontario Greenhouse Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half
- 2 Ontario Mini Greenhouse Cucumbers, thinly sliced
- 2 Ontario Green Onions, thinly sliced
- 1 Ontario Sweet Greenhouse Yellow Pepper, thinly sliced
- 2 cups (500 mL) thinly sliced or shredded cooked Ontario Chicken
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) thinly sliced fresh Ontario Mint
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) coarsely chopped salted peanuts
Directions
In small container with tight fitting lid, place oil, lime juice, fish sauce, rice vinegar, soy sauce, ginger, sugar, red pepper flakes, salt and garlic. Seal; shake well.
Salad: In large bowl, place salad greens, strawberries, tomatoes, cucumbers, green onions and yellow pepper; toss together. Add chicken, mint and peanuts and most of the dressing; toss. Add remaining dressing if needed.
Nutritional Information:
1 Serving
PROTEIN: 24 grams
FAT: 12 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 16 grams
CALORIES: 269
FIBRE: 4 grams
SODIUM: 895 mg
