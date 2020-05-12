An easy and fun recipe that anyone can make. No two people will make the same gnocchi and that’s half the fun! Because the sweet potatoes may have more or less moisture, have extra flour on hand and add gradually if required!



Serves: 4

Ready In: 30 minutes

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Cook Time: 3 minutes

Ingredients:

165 g all-purpose flour (about 1 cup)

1 tsp salt

¼ tsp nutmeg (optional)

150 g mashed cooked sweet potato (about ½ cup)

Extra flour for rolling and hands.



Cooking Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Poke a few holes sweet potatoes with a fork; bake 40-50 minutes or until fork tender. Set aside to cool. Once the sweet potato is cool enough to handle, remove skin and mash well until very smooth. A potato ricer works well but not necessary. On clean dry work surface, combine flour, salt and nutmeg (if using). Make a well in the middle of the flour. Add mashed sweet potato to the well in middle of flour mound. Flour your hands and begin kneading the sweet potato into the flour. Continue to knead mixture until dry dough is just formed (40-50 times). If sticky keep adding flour until you get a nice dry dough. Once fully combined, roll the dough into a ball and cut it into four even pieces. Roll each piece into a long log that’s about 1/2 -inch thick. Cut each log into approximately twelve 1-inch pieces. Gently toss each piece into flour to ensure that it’s dry and not sticky on edges.

Optional: using a fork, press grooves into each piece of gnocchi to help sauce stick after cooking. Cook immediately or refrigerate in airtight container up to 3 days or 4 weeks in freezer.

To Cook:. Add gnocchi to large pot of boiling water; cook 2 minutes or until gnocchi floats to the surface, continue to boil and additional 30 seconds; using slotted spoon transfer cooked gnocchi to serving dish or platter. Toss in your favorite sauce or simply a delicious olive oil, salt, pepper and minced chives or chopped arugula.

Enjoy!