Colourful, filling and delicious! Add your favourite veggies and herbs to this base recipe but it is great as it is.

Serves: 4

Ready In: 10 minutes

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

3 cups arugula or spinach chopped lightly

1 can chickpeas

1 cup diced fresh tomatoes

1 stalk celery, finely chopped

1/4 cup minced Onion

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese, optional

2-3 tbsp good quality olive oil

Juice of half a lemon

Salt & pepper to taste

Cooking Instructions:

In large bowl, toss together all ingredients, adjust seasoning and enjoy! Refrigerate any leftovers for a delicious snack. Serve alongside grilled fish or chicken.