Colourful, filling and delicious! Add your favourite veggies and herbs to this base recipe but it is great as it is.

Serves: 4
Ready In: 10 minutes
Prep Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups arugula or spinach chopped lightly
  • 1 can chickpeas
  • 1 cup diced fresh tomatoes
  • 1 stalk celery, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup minced Onion
  • 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese, optional
  • 2-3 tbsp good quality olive oil
  • Juice of half a lemon
  • Salt & pepper to taste

Cooking Instructions:

In large bowl, toss together all ingredients, adjust seasoning and enjoy! Refrigerate any leftovers for a delicious snack. Serve alongside grilled fish or chicken.