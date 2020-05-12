Arugula Chickpea Salad
Colourful, filling and delicious! Add your favourite veggies and herbs to this base recipe but it is great as it is.
Serves: 4
Ready In: 10 minutes
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 3 cups arugula or spinach chopped lightly
- 1 can chickpeas
- 1 cup diced fresh tomatoes
- 1 stalk celery, finely chopped
- 1/4 cup minced Onion
- 1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese, optional
- 2-3 tbsp good quality olive oil
- Juice of half a lemon
- Salt & pepper to taste
Cooking Instructions:
In large bowl, toss together all ingredients, adjust seasoning and enjoy! Refrigerate any leftovers for a delicious snack. Serve alongside grilled fish or chicken.
