Making meals go further can be a challenge but chickpeas work beautifully in this classic tuna salad recipe. If you have a food processor, use it to pulse the chickpeas to a course consistency then use it to finely chop up the carrot! This can we served cold or make it a melt: add some cheddar and bake in the oven for 15 minutes at 350F or until cheese is melted. Great topping for crackers as well! Use your imagination and whatever you currently have in the kitchen.



Serves: 4-6

Ready In: 15 minutes

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1 can 540 mL/19 oz) chickpeas, drained and mashed

1 tin (160g) tuna, drained

1 stalk celery, finely chopped

1 carrot, peeled or scrubbed, minced

¼ cup minced red onions or green onions

10 capers, crushed (optional)

¼ cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp lemon juice(optional)

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

Salt & pepper, to taste

2 medium tomatoes, optional

Cooking Instructions:

In medium bowl combine all ingredients except tomatoes. Season to taste. Place scoop of mixture on your favourite piece of toast or bread. Top with a slice of tomato! Enjoy.