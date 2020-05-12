Estelle says the addition of cocoa to this classic recipe makes it more full bodied and rich...we agree!



Serves: Makes 24

Ready In: 1 hour 20 minutes

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Bake Time: 10 minutes

Refrigerate Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

¾ cup butter, softened

¼ cup Molasses

1 egg

2-¼ cup flour

1-½ tsp baking soda

1 tbsp ground ginger

1tbsp cocoa

1 tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp salt

Cooking Instructions:

In large mixing bowl, cream together sugar and butter until light and fluffy; beat in molasses and egg. In medium bowl, combine flour, baking soda, ginger, cocoa, cinnamon and salt. Blend dry ingredients into butter mixture until just incorporated. Refrigerate dough for at least one hour. Preheat oven to 350F. Shape dough into 1-inch balls; dip in granulated sugar. Place sugar dipped side up- 2-inches apart on a parchment-lined or lightly greased baking sheet. Bake for 8-10 minutes. They will be soft coming out of the oven. Let stand 5 minutes before transferring to cooling rack. Tip: If freezing dough balls, don’t roll in sugar until ready to bake. Bake from frozen 10-12 minutes at 350F