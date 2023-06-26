Streusel Strawberry Parfaits

Rote Grütze or Red Fruit Pudding is a summertime staple in Germany that takes advantage of the fresh berries of the season to make a delicious dessert.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Chilling Time: 1 to 12 hours

Serves 6

Ingredients

6 cups (1.5 L) sliced Ontario Strawberries

1 cup (250 mL) granulated sugar

2 tbsp (25 mL) cornstarch

1 tsp (5 mL) fresh lemon juice

2 Ontario Egg Yolks

2 cups (500 mL) 35% Ontario Whipping Cream

2 tbsp (25 mL) cornstarch

1 tbsp (15 mL) vanilla

1/2 cup (125 mL) quick oats

2 tbsp (25 mL) firmly packed brown sugar

2 tbsp (25 mL) butter, at room temperature

Directions

In large saucepan, over medium heat, stir together strawberries, 1/2 cup

(125 mL) of the sugar, cornstarch and lemon juice. Bring to simmer, stirring constantly. Reduce heat to low and cook until thickened, about 10 minutes. Set aside to cool

In medium saucepan, over medium heat, whisk together egg yolks, cream, remaining sugar, cornstarch and vanilla. Bring to simmer, stirring constantly until thickened, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat, transfer to medium bowl and cool. Place plastic wrap directly on surface; refrigerate until cold, about 1 hour.

In medium glass bowl, combine oats, brown sugar and butter. Microwave on High for 30 seconds, stir well and microwave on High for 15 seconds. Set aside.

In medium bowl, combine half of the strawberry mixture with cooled custard. In six dessert glasses, divide half of the remaining strawberry mixture between the glasses. Layer half of the strawberry custard mixture on top. Repeat strawberry and strawberry custard layers. Top with oat mixture; cover and chill for at least 1 hour and up to 12 hours.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 5 grams

FAT: 34 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 63 grams

CALORIES: 572

FIBRE: 4 grams

SODIUM: 60 mg