Strawberry Basil Ricotta Toast

Give a fresh twist to toast with ricotta seasoned with fresh basil and topped with juicy, tangy-sweet Ontario strawberries. This easy-to-make toast is equally great for breakfast, lunch with a side spinach salad or as an appetizer.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Baking Time: 5 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 cup (250 mL) Ontario Ricotta Cheese

2 tsp (10 mL) chopped fresh Ontario Basil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

4 mini naan or small pitas

8 Ontario Strawberries, thinly sliced

1 tsp (5 mL) Ontario Honey

2 large fresh Ontario Basil Leaves, cut into thin strips

Instructions

In small bowl, combine ricotta, chopped basil and a pinch each salt and pepper.

Toast naan until golden and slightly crisp. Place on serving plates. Spread ricotta mixture on toast, arrange sliced strawberries on top. Drizzle with honey, sprinkle with strips of basil and salt and pepper.

Tip: Change up the topping as other Ontario fruits come into season. Try this with raspberries, mashed blueberries or thinly sliced nectarines, peaches or plums.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving