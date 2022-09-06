Rainbow Muffins

These colourful and nutrient dense muffins impress even the pickiest eater. With very little added sugar, you can feel good about the natural sweetness coming from Ontario produce. Be super organized and make a double batch each week to get you through school lunches, snacks and after-school activities.

Baking Time: 15 to 20 minutes

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Muffins: 12

Ingredients

1-1/2 cup (375 mL) whole wheat flour

1 cup (250 mL) oat bran

1 tsp (5 mL) each baking soda, baking powder and cinnamon

1/3 cup (75 mL) packed brown sugar

1-1/2 cup (375 mL) Ontario Blueberries

1 cup (250 mL) shredded Ontario Zucchini or Carrots

1 Ontario Apple, cored and shredded (about 1 cup/250 mL)

1 Ontario Egg, lightly beaten

1 cup (250 mL) Ontario Milk

1/4 cup (50 mL) vegetable oil

Instructions

In large bowl, combine flour, oat bran, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon and sugar; mix well. Add blueberries, zucchini, apple, egg, milk and oil; stir until just combined. Divide evenly among greased or paper-lined muffin cups. Bake in 400°F (200°C) oven 15 to 18 minutes or until tops are just firm to the touch.

Nutritional information

1 Muffin