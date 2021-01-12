OTTAWA -- Delicious potatoes combined with winter veggies make this simple recipe the week night star.

Preparation time: 20 Minutes

Cook time: 10 Minutes

Bake time: 55 minutes

Ingredients:

Crust :

2 tbsp (25 mL) melted butter

3 peeled Ontario Potatoes, coarsely grated (about 2 cups/500 mL)

1 Ontario Onion, minced

1 Ontario Egg, lightly beaten

2 tbsp (25 mL) all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

Filling :

2 tbsp (25 mL) butter

1 cup (250 mL) sliced Ontario Mushrooms

1 cup (250 mL) finely shredded Ontario Cabbage

1/4 cup (50 mL) each chopped Ontario Onion and Carrot

2/3 cup (150 mL) Ontario Milk

2/3 cup (150 mL) light sour cream

3 Ontario Eggs, lightly beaten

3/4 cup (175 mL) shredded Swiss-style cheese

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each ground nutmeg, salt and Paprika

Directions:

Grease nonstick muffin tin or 9-inch pie plate with melted butter.

In bowl, combine potatoes and onion, egg, flour and salt; divide among muffin cups, pressing evenly up sides and over bottoms. Bake in 400°F (200°C) oven for about 20 minutes until crisp-browned at edges.

Meanwhile, in nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Cook mushrooms, cabbage, onion and carrot until soft. Cool slightly. Spoon into cooked shell.

In bowl, whisk together milk, sour cream and eggs. Stir in cheese, nutmeg and salt. Pour over vegetable filling. Sprinkle with paprika. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until set.