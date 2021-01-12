OTTAWA -- Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

2 tbsp (25 mL) vegetable oil

1 lb (500 g) boneless skinless Ontario Chicken, cut into 1-inch (2.5 cm) pieces

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) sliced Ontario Carrots

1 cup (250 mL) sliced Ontario Onions

2 cups (500 mL) sliced Ontario Mushrooms

1 large clove Ontario Garlic, minced

1 tbsp (15 mL) finely minced gingerroot

1/2 cup (125 mL) chicken broth

1/2 cup (125 mL) drained, canned sliced water chestnuts

3/4 cup (175 mL) Ontario Bean Sprouts

1/3 cup (75 mL) sliced green onions

1/2 cup (125 mL) unsalted roasted cashews

Sauce:

1-1/4 cups (300 mL) chicken broth

1/4 cup (50 mL) soy sauce (preferably naturally brewed)

2 tbsp (25 mL) cornstarch

2 tsp (10 mL) sesame oil (optional)

Instructions:

In large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tbsp (15 mL) of the oil over medium heat. Add chicken; cook, stirring often, for 5 to 6 minutes or until lightly browned. Remove with slotted spoon; cover and keep warm.

Add remaining oil to pan. Add carrots and onions; cook, stirring often, for 3 minutes. Stir in mushrooms; cook for 3 minutes. Stir in garlic and ginger; cook for 1 minute. Add broth; cook for 3 minutes or until carrots are tender and broth has evaporated. Stir in cooked chicken and water chestnuts.

Sauce: In small bowl, whisk together broth, soy sauce, cornstarch, and sesame oil, if using; pour over contents of skillet. Reduce heat to medium-low; cook, stirring occasionally, for about 4 minutes or until sauce is thickened. Stir in bean sprouts and green onions; cook for 30 seconds. Transfer to serving platter. Sprinkle cashews over top.

Nutritional information

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 31 grams

FAT: 17 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 18 grams

CALORIES: 340

FIBRE: 3.5 grams