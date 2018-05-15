

Foodland Ontario





Grilled to perfection, kebabs are found everywhere in Turkey. Pomegranate molasses is tangy and slightly sweet. Use in marinades, drinks or salad dressings. While these are more authentic grilled, they can also be cooked in the oven.

Preparation Time: 15 minutes

Marinating Time: 30 minutes or overnight

Grilling Time: 10 minutes

Makes 6

6 10-inch (25 cm) metal or wooden skewers

3 tbsp (45 mL) pomegranate molasses

1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil

2 tsp (10 mL) Ontario Honey

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each ground ginger and cumin

1/4 tsp (1 mL) ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp (0.5 mL) cayenne pepper

375 g skinless boneless Ontario Chicken

Thighs or Breasts, cut into bite-size pieces

18 Ontario Greenhouse Grape or Cherry Tomatoes

Half each Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Yellow and Orange Pepper, cut into bite-size pieces

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

2 tbsp (25 mL) coarsely chopped fresh Ontario Mint

Soak wooden skewers in water for at least 20 minutes.

In large bowl, whisk together molasses, oil, honey, garlic, ginger, cumin, cinnamon and cayenne. Stir in chicken to coat with marinade. Cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes or overnight.

Thread chicken, tomatoes and peppers on skewers; season with salt.

Place kebabs on greased grill over medium-high heat. Grill, uncovered for 5 minutes. Turn skewers over and cook until chicken is no longer pink in centre, about 5 minutes.

Sprinkle kebabs with mint; serve on rice.

Tip: To oven bake, place kebabs on greased rack over foil-lined baking sheet. Bake in 450°F (230°C) oven for 10 minutes, turning over partway through, until chicken is cooked.

Nutritional Information:

1 Kebab

PROTEIN: 13 grams

FAT: 3 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 11 grams

CALORIES: 127

FIBRE: 1 gram

SODIUM: 230 mg