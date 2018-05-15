Marinated Chicken and Vegetable Shish Kebabs
Foodland Ontario
Grilled to perfection, kebabs are found everywhere in Turkey. Pomegranate molasses is tangy and slightly sweet. Use in marinades, drinks or salad dressings. While these are more authentic grilled, they can also be cooked in the oven.
Preparation Time: 15 minutes
Marinating Time: 30 minutes or overnight
Grilling Time: 10 minutes
Makes 6
- 6 10-inch (25 cm) metal or wooden skewers
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) pomegranate molasses
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil
- 2 tsp (10 mL) Ontario Honey
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) each ground ginger and cumin
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) ground cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp (0.5 mL) cayenne pepper
- 375 g skinless boneless Ontario Chicken
- Thighs or Breasts, cut into bite-size pieces
- 18 Ontario Greenhouse Grape or Cherry Tomatoes
- Half each Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Yellow and Orange Pepper, cut into bite-size pieces
- 1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) coarsely chopped fresh Ontario Mint
Soak wooden skewers in water for at least 20 minutes.
In large bowl, whisk together molasses, oil, honey, garlic, ginger, cumin, cinnamon and cayenne. Stir in chicken to coat with marinade. Cover and refrigerate at least 30 minutes or overnight.
Thread chicken, tomatoes and peppers on skewers; season with salt.
Place kebabs on greased grill over medium-high heat. Grill, uncovered for 5 minutes. Turn skewers over and cook until chicken is no longer pink in centre, about 5 minutes.
Sprinkle kebabs with mint; serve on rice.
Tip: To oven bake, place kebabs on greased rack over foil-lined baking sheet. Bake in 450°F (230°C) oven for 10 minutes, turning over partway through, until chicken is cooked.
Nutritional Information:
1 Kebab
PROTEIN: 13 grams
FAT: 3 grams
CARBOHYDRATE: 11 grams
CALORIES: 127
FIBRE: 1 gram
SODIUM: 230 mg