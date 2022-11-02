Chicken and Mushroom Enchiladas

In large skillet, cook onions, garlic and mushrooms in oil over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add chili powder, oregano and salt; cook for 15 seconds. Remove from heat. Stir in chicken, 3/4 cup (175 mL) of cheese and sour cream; mix well.

Spread 3/4 cup (175 mL) of the taco sauce in 13 - x 9-inch (3 L) baking dish. Spread about 1/4 cup (50 mL) filling down centre of each tortilla; roll up, folding in ends. Place, seam side down, in dish. Spread remaining taco sauce over top; sprinkle with remaining cheese. (Recipe can be prepared to this point, covered and refrigerated for up to 8 hours. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before baking.)

Cover and bake in 350°F (180°C) oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until heated through.

Garnish: Serve with additional sour cream, salsa and chopped fresh coriander, if desired.