Blackened Rainbow Trout with Strawberry Salsa

Get your pan sizzling hot for this sweet rainbow trout spicy makeover. Paired with a sweet, tart and crunchy Strawberry Salsa, for a go-to fast weekday meal. Leftover salsa would be delicious tossed with greens or spooned over ricotta toasts.

Preparation Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 5 minutes

Serves 4

Ingredients

Salsa:

1 cup (250 mL) Ontario Strawberries, diced

1/2 cup (125 mL) diced Ontario Greenhouse Cucumber

1/2 cup (125 mL) Ontario Greenhouse Cherry Tomatoes, cut in half

1/4 cup (50 mL) diced Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Yellow or Orange Pepper

1 tbsp (15 mL) fresh lime juice

1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt

1 small clove garlic, minced

Trout:

3/4 tsp (4 mL) each garlic powder, onion powder and paprika

1/2 tsp (2 mL) each dried oregano leaves and dried thyme leaves

1/2 tsp (2 mL) salt

1/4 tsp (1 mL) cayenne pepper

4 Ontario Rainbow Trout Fillets, skin on, about 170 g each

2 tsp (10 mL) each vegetable oil and butter

Directions

Salsa: In medium bowl, stir together strawberries, cucumber, tomatoes, yellow pepper, lime juice, salt and garlic. Let stand at room temperature while preparing trout.

Trout: In small bowl, stir together garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, oregano, thyme, salt and cayenne. Sprinkle over flesh side of each fillet.

In very large heavy skillet, heat oil and butter over medium-high heat. When sizzling, add fillets to skillet, skin side down. Cook 3 minutes, turn and cook 2 to 3 minutes until fish is cooked through and flakes easily when tested with fork. Remove and discard skin. Serve fish spice-side up with Salsa.

Nutritional Information:

1 Serving (With 1/4 cup/50 mL salsa):

PROTEIN: 36 grams

FAT: 13 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 5 grams

CALORIES: 288

FIBRE: 1 gram

SODIUM: 514 mg