2 people killed in shooting in Ottawa's south end
Ottawa police say the two men killed and six others injured in an evening shooting outside a convention centre in Ottawa's south end were attending a wedding at the time of the shooting.
Emergency crews responded to reports of shots fired in the 2900 block of Gibford Drive, near Uplands Drive and Hunt Club Road, at 10:20 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the shooting occurred outside the Infinity Convention Centre.
"The victims were attending a wedding at a convention centre in the 2900 block of Gibford Drive, when the shooting occurred outside of the facility," police said in a media release Sunday morning.
The names of the two men killed in the shooting have not been released, but police say they are not residents of Ottawa.
No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.
"The investigation is ongoing and police are asking for any witnesses to come forward," police said.
"Anyone with cellphone, dash cam, security video or any other recording of the area between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. are asked to contact OPS."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493.
This is Ottawa's 11th and 12th homicides of 2023.
"This violence is tragic and unacceptable. It is disturbing for our entire community," police said in a statement. "Police are reaching out to community leaders to ensure the families of the victims are supported."
This is a breaking news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available
