2 Ottawa drivers caught speeding on Highway 417 with one going 231km/h facing charges
The Ontario Provincial Police says two Ottawa drivers are facing charges after being caught speeding on Highway 417 shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
OPP says both drivers have been charged with stunt racing.
The one who was caught going 231 km/h has been also charged with careless driving and is required to pay a $450 fine.
While both vehicles were impounded for 14 days, the drivers received a 30 day drivers liscence suspension, police add.
NEW THIS MORNING Tapping underway in anticipation of maple syrup season in eastern Ontario
Worried about a cyberattack? Here are tips to help protect your digital assets
While anyone can become a target for nefarious cyberattacks, there are a few steps experts say Canadians can take to protect themselves.
Loblaw to build more than 40 new stores as part of expansion plan
Loblaw says it will build more than 40 new stores as part of a record investment plan of more than $2 billion.
'I let him down': Ontario man devastated after brother's ashes lost on Air Canada flight
A trip taken to Jamaica last year by a Brampton, Ont. family to spread the ashes of their late brother took a turn for the worse when their checked luggage, containing the remains, was nowhere to be found upon their arrival.
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
The Kremlin rejects Navalny widow's charges he was killed by Putin as 'insolent'
Russian President Vladimir Putin did not see the video in which Alexei Navalny's widow vowed to continue his fight against the Kremlin, his spokesperson said Tuesday, and dismissed her allegations that Putin had killed the country's opposition leader as 'unfounded' and 'insolent.'
Prince William says 'too many' have been killed in Gaza conflict
Prince William called for an end to the fighting in Gaza, where he said too many people had been killed in the conflict.
Japan's millennia-old 'naked man festival' ending because of population decline
An event known as the 'naked man festival,' said to have run for more than 1,000 years, was held for the last time on Saturday, becoming the latest Japanese tradition to fall victim to the country's aging population crisis.
Cougar vs. bobcat: Tree-top tussle captured by B.C. photographer
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
A 2,300-kilogram satellite is expected to fall to Earth this week
A European Space Agency satellite is expected to reenter and largely burn up in Earth's atmosphere on Wednesday morning.
Union, police investigating after a worker died at the Irving Halifax Shipyard Monday
A person has died at the Halifax Irving Shipyard some time on Monday.
4 charged with assaulting elderly man with axe during home invasion
Four people were charged following a home invasion and assault in Moncton, N.B., on Feb. 10.
Surgery saves N.S. bobcat caught in snare
A wildlife rehabilitation centre in Nova Scotia has saved a bobcat that got trapped in a snare last week.
What to expect as Ontario MPPs return to Queen’s Park for 2024
The Doug Ford government started rolling out their priorities over the last few weeks. Here’s what we know:
Toronto's fine-est: Over 1K automated speeding tickets issued to police vehicles in 2-year period
The officers issuing Toronto's speeding tickets are also racking them up as well, as newly obtained data from automated speed and red light cameras shows cops in the city are facing fines for more than 1,000 incidents in a 26-month period.
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
Man charged with second-degree murder after woman fatally stabbed near Montreal
A 53-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder on Monday in the stabbing death of his spouse on Montreal's South Shore.
Boy, 13, dies after dog sledding accident in Lanaudiere
Police say a 13-year-old child visiting from France died Monday following a dogsled accident in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, in Quebec's Lanaudière region.
Man who pretended to live in northern Ont. must repay insurance benefits
A southern Ontario man who pretended to live in northern Ontario to get a discount on car insurance must repay benefits he received, an the Ontario Licence Appeal Tribunal has ruled.
Local volleyball team earns gold in international tournament
The Forest City Volleyball Club is celebrating a big win — its Mahogany team won the President’s Day Cup in Detroit on Sunday.
Sarnia man stabbed in back, arrest warrant issued for 18-year-old suspect
A 37-year-old Sarnia man suffered non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing early Monday morning.
Staffer severance payments reach $1.7M after Manitoba government changes hands
Severance payments to political staff following last year's Manitoba election have reached about $1.7 million, government figures show -- and that does not include an undisclosed payout to the former chief executive officer of Manitoba Hydro.
'A huge step for the Muslim community': New mosque opens its doors in St. James
A Winnipeg family hopes to bring together the Muslim community with the creation of a new mosque in the St. James neighbourhood.
Louis Riel now recognized as first premier of Manitoba
A portrait of Louis Riel hanging in the provincial legislature now recognizes the Metis leader as Manitoba's first premier.
Fatal shooting in Kitchener under investigation by SIU
The province's police watchdog has been called in to investigate a fatal shooting in Kitchener.
'Is there anything we can do about it? No': Waterloo Region restaurants brace for alcohol excise tax
Waterloo Region restaurants are bracing for the highest federal alcohol excise tax in 40 years.
Carjacking in downtown Kitchener under investigation
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle from a driver at knifepoint in downtown Kitchener.
Six Alberta communities sign housing deals with federal government
The federal government says it has completed housing agreements with six small and rural communities in Alberta.
Alberta physician found not guilty of sexual assault, contact
A physician who practised in Calgary and Lethbridge has been acquitted on charges connected to a human trafficking investigation.
Calgary woman hopes to return silver 'MOM' pendant to rightful owner
A Calgary woman is hoping to return a meaningful piece of jewelry to its rightful owner.
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children
The tight-knit community of Davidson, Sask. is reeling after a Sunday afternoon house fire took the lives of three boys and their great-grandparents. An RCMP investigation has found the fire was non-suspicious in nature.
Saskatoon residents stage protest against incoming homeless shelter
Residents of Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood took to the streets on Monday to protest a temporary 30-bed emergency shelter scheduled to open in their community.
Sask. city borrowing millions to cover missing donor cash for massive new arena
Saskatchewan’s third-largest city plans to borrow an additional $18 million to cover funding gaps for a major arena and aquatic centre.
'They don’t make boxes big enough for our pizza': Edmonton restaurants supersize menu items
Several Edmonton restaurants are going to extremes with their menu items.
Alberta nurse practitioners waiting on government to move ahead with primary care work
Alberta could be weeks away from striking a deal with nurse practitioners, giving residents more access to primary care options.
Mounties searching for Vancouver man after officer injured in hit and run
Mounties in British Columbia are searching for a 57-year-old Vancouver man after an RCMP officer was injured in a hit-and-run collision over the weekend.
-
'Booked out to the end of 2025': Sask. film industry prepares for busy year
Actors and those wanting to learn more about the movie industry packed a Regina theatre to hear about upcoming opportunities.
'Today is a great day': Hundreds of families attend Regina Family Day events
Family Day events in Regina were aptly named – as there was no shortage of moms, dads, brothers and sisters attending gatherings across the city on Monday.