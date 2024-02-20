OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 2 Ottawa drivers caught speeding on Highway 417 with one going 231km/h facing charges

    The Ontario Provincial Police says two Ottawa drivers are facing charges after being caught speeding on Highway 417 shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday. (OPP/ X) The Ontario Provincial Police says two Ottawa drivers are facing charges after being caught speeding on Highway 417 shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday. (OPP/ X)
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police says two Ottawa drivers are facing charges after being caught speeding on Highway 417 shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

    OPP says both drivers have been charged with stunt racing.

    The one who was caught going 231 km/h has been also charged with careless driving and is required to pay a $450 fine.

    While both vehicles were impounded for 14 days, the drivers received a 30 day drivers liscence suspension, police add.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News