2 minor injuries following multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in the Napanee area

No students were onboard a school bus involved in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in the Napanee area, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says.

Police say officers recieved a call reporting a multi-vehicle collision Friday morning westbound on the highway between Palace Road and CR 41.

When police arrived on scene, they found the collision involved two transport trucks, two passenger vehicles and a school bus, the OPP adds.

Two people sustained minor injuries.

The highway was down to one lane and police asked people to expect delays.

In an update on X, the OPP says "emergency crews have cleared the area. Hwy 401 fully reopened."