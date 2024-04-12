OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 2 minor injuries following multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in the Napanee area

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
    Share

    No students were onboard a school bus involved in a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in the Napanee area, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says.

    Police say officers recieved a call reporting a multi-vehicle collision Friday morning westbound on the highway between Palace Road and CR 41.

    When police arrived on scene, they found the collision involved two transport trucks, two passenger vehicles and a school bus, the OPP adds.

    Two people sustained minor injuries.

    The highway was down to one lane and police asked people to expect delays.

    In an update on X, the OPP says "emergency crews have cleared the area. Hwy 401 fully reopened."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion The big benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle

    In his column for CTVNews.ca, financial advice expert Christopher Liew explains the benefits of adopting a debt-free lifestyle, as well as the change in financial mindset and sacrifices it takes.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News