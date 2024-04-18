2 Brockville, Ont. drivers stopped within 2 hours, facing impaired driving charges

Police in Brockville, Ont. say two men are facing impaired driving charges after being stopped in separate incidents within two hours on Wednesday.

The first driver was stopped around 3 p.m. in the area of Ormond Street after officers on general patrol saw him weaving along the side of the roadway then suddenly veering to the right, striking the curb then falling outside of the car. The driver’s belongings were also spilled over the roadway.

He did not sustain serious injuries.

Upon testing, police found that he was impaired. The 63-year-old driver was also prohibited from driving due to previous impaired charges.

At around 4:45 p.m., police say they received multiple calls reporting a motor vehicle collision involving an E-bike and a pickup truck in the area of Perth Street.

Upon arrival, police found a man, 55, with minor injuries. Police said he was the operator of the E-bike. The driver failed the roadside screening breath sample, police say, noting that not only he was on probation, but also was prohibited from driving due to previous impaired driving charges.

Both drivers were charged with operation while impaired by alcohol and operation while prohibited from driving. The 55-year-old man was additionally charged with failing to comply with probation conditions.

Both were released with future court dates. Police did not provide further details.