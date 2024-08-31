17-year-old driver in mom's car charged with stunt driving on Hwy. 7

Provincial police charged an eastern Ontario teenager with stunt driving after they were caught going up to 70 km/h over the speed limit in their mom's car on Highway 7.

Ontario Provincial Police say in a social media post that officers observed the driver travelling 150 km/h in the 80 km/h zone in Lanark County, west of Ottawa on Saturday.

The 17-year-old driver, who has a G2 licence, received an automatic 30-day driving suspension and a 14-day vehicle impound.

The driver also faces a $2,000 fine, six demerit points and a one year driving suspension upon conviction.