OTTAWA -- OC Transpo says there should be 12 trains ready to go on the LRT Tuesday morning.

In a memo from Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi, the Rideau Transit Group says it will have 12 trains ready for the morning commute. Peak service requires 13.

R1 and S1 supplementary buses will continue to run.

Manconi says S1 buses will run from Tunney's Pasture, Hurdman and Blair stations directly to downtown Ottawa until noon, at which point they will pick up travelers on Albert Street and take them directly to Tunney's Pasture, Hurdman, and Blair.

Manconi also said a "small number" of R1 buses will run alongside the LRT, serving every LRT train stop, to supplement train service.

Manconi says OC Transpo continues to monitor and assess the need for augmented bus services.