OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • $114,000 worth of contraband seized at Kingston penitentiary

    Fences with razor wire are shown at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. (The Canadian Press/Lars Hagberg) Fences with razor wire are shown at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont., on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. (The Canadian Press/Lars Hagberg)
    More than $114,000 worth of tobacco, drugs and paraphernalia was seized at Collins Bay Institution in Kingston over the Easter weekend.

    Correctional Service Canada says multiple packages containing contraband and unauthorized items were seized by staff between March 28 and April 1.

    The items seized include tobacco, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, cellphones and accessories.

    "The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions," CSC said in a statement.

    "These tools include ion scanners and detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors."

    Collins Bay Institution is a multi-level security federal institution.

