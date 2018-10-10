

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police have found 11-year-old Nakayla Baskin safe and sound.

Police say officers visited an east-end address around 11:35 a.m. Wednesday morning, acting on a tip from the public.

Baskin was reported missing on Sept. 25, after she packed a bag and sneaked out of her home. Her family told police Baskin had left home before, but never for this long and without contacting anyone.

Earlier this month, Baskin's family made an emotional plea for her return home by releasing a video.

The investigation continues.