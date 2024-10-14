1 dead in Cornwall, Ont house fire

One person has died after a house fire in the city of Cornwall, Ont. in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Cornwall Fire Service says in a news release it responded to an emergency call at approximately 3:50 a.m. to a home on Walton Street.

On arrival, firefighters did not initially encounter smoke or flames, but say they were discovered during an initial search inside the home.

The individual was found dead inside. Next of kin has been notified and no further details will be released on the victim out of respect for their family, the fire service said.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time," said Cornwall Fire Chief Matthew Stephenson.

"We are committed to working closely with the Ontario Fire Marshal to understand the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident."

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

The fire service is reminding residents to ensure their smoke alarms are working properly and have an emergency escape plan in place.