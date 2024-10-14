Police stop wrong way driver who didn't want to U-turn on Baseline Road

Ontario Provincial Police were busy on the roads this Thanksgiving weekend.

On Monday morning, officers stopped a vehicle that was travelling the wrong way on Baseline Road in Ottawa.

Police say the driver told officers they purposefully drove in the wrong direction because they did not want to make the unnecessary U-turn they would need to get to their destination.

"It goes without saying that this could have turned out very badly had police not stopped them," OPP said in a post on X.

Police say Ottawa OPP officers also stopped a driver during a RIDE check who had a young child sitting on the floor of their vehicle.

There was no car seat in the car and the driver did not have a driver's licence, police say.

"In both these instances, the drivers were charged accordingly," police said.