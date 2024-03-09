OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 1,085 Hydro Ottawa customers without power

    The Hydro Ottawa headquarters on Hunt Club Road in Ottawa. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa) The Hydro Ottawa headquarters on Hunt Club Road in Ottawa. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Hydro Ottawa says it’s currently experiencing a power outage in the Eastvale, Fillmore and Ogilvie areas.

    Crews are currently investigating the cause of the outage that affected 1,085 customers, Hydro Ottawa says.

    It notes that the issues will be resolved by 10:30 p.m..

    More to come

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her

    As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News