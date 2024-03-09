1,085 Hydro Ottawa customers without power

Hydro Ottawa says it’s currently experiencing a power outage in the Eastvale, Fillmore and Ogilvie areas.

Crews are currently investigating the cause of the outage that affected 1,085 customers, Hydro Ottawa says.

It notes that the issues will be resolved by 10:30 p.m..

OUTAGE UPDATE: Crews dispatched to power outage affecting 1085 in Beacon Hill-Cyrville ward. https://t.co/G2Dc54Y4mC #OttawaOutage

[4:12 PM] — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) March 9, 2024

More to come