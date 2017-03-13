

Ottawa Police





The Ottawa Police Criminal Investigations Unit (East) is investigating two reports of young females (aged 11-13 years) being followed by a male on foot in the Trim Road/Watters Road area. It is unknown if the suspects are the same person at this time.

The first incident occurred on March 6th, 2017 at approximately 3:00 p.m. and the male is described as between 16-28 years of age, Caucasian, English speaking, short wavy dark brown/black hair, facial stubble; wearing a red plaid jacket and beige boots.

The second incident occurred on March 10th, 2017 at approximately 3:00 p.m. and the male is described as 16-28 years of age, light brown skin, English speaking, short black hair, facial stubble; wearing a red jacket with black accents.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to call Ottawa Police Service East District Investigations at 613-236-1222, ext.3566. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 613-233-8477(TIPS), toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or by downloading the Ottawa Police iOS app.