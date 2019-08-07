

CTV Ottawa





Four men with ties to the Ottawa area are among the 15 facing 195 charges following a drug trafficking investigation involving outlaw biker gang members in Ottawa, Sudbury and Niagara.

Police announced at a news conference Wednesday that the 14-month investigation dubbed “Project Skylark” resulted in charges including trafficking of cocaine, extortion and human trafficking.

Those arrested include full-patch members of the Hells Angels and Red Devils Motorcycle Club gangs and a prospect of the Hooligans Motorcycle Club.

“These were people who were important figures in outlaw motorcycle gangs across the province,” said OPP Supt. Bryan MacKillop.

The investigation involved five police services across the province including Ottawa Police. A series of raids last week saw eight tactical teams and 200 officers execute 18 search warrants.

“To take a criminal organization like the Hells Angels or Red Devils out of play right now…that’s going to have a significant impact on the street level,” said Ottawa Police Staff Sgt. Rick Carey.

Among the items seized: