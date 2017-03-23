Woman's vehicle went airborne in Kingston, Ont., road rage-related crash: police
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 3:53PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 23, 2017 4:30PM EDT
KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police say a road rage incident ended up with a woman's SUV going airborne and crashing into a garage.
They say it started in a Kingston, Ont., coffee shop at 12:30 Thursday morning, when a 21-year-old woman had an argument with another woman she knows and both drove away.
Police allege the 21-year-old followed behind too closely, well above the speed limit.
When the woman in the first vehicle braked, police say the accused attempted to swerve and that's when things went seriously awry.
Police say her vehicle slid sideways for 50 metres, slammed into a ditch, hit a light pole, then went airborne across the road and up into a driveway, where it hit the garage.
Police charged the 21-year-old woman with careless driving and are seeking information about a red SUV that was seen in the area, asking the driver to come forward as a potential witness.
