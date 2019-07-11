

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live with News Talk 580 CFRA





A motorcycle driver has died in hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Barrhaven.

Ottawa Police were called to the intersection of Greenbank Rd. and Highbury Park Dr. Wednesday evening.

Paramedics said the man was transported to hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed to Newstalk 580 CFRA the 33-year-old man died from his injuries.

Police continue to investigate.

The victim has not been identified.