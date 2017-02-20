There are a few reminders about what is open and closed today for Family Day in Ontario.

Shopping centres are closed except for the Rideau Centre which is open until 6 p.m.

Shops in the Byward Market and some in the Glebe will remain open as well, including Whole Foods at Lansdowne.

OC Transpo will run close to a normal weekday schedule, with a few adjustments.

Garbage, recycling, and green bin pickup will all be delayed by a day this week.

The annual Family Day skating party will take place at the Rink of Dreams at City Hall, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free coffee and hot chocolate.