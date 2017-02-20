What is open and closed on Family Day
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 6:40AM EST
There are a few reminders about what is open and closed today for Family Day in Ontario.
Shopping centres are closed except for the Rideau Centre which is open until 6 p.m.
Shops in the Byward Market and some in the Glebe will remain open as well, including Whole Foods at Lansdowne.
OC Transpo will run close to a normal weekday schedule, with a few adjustments.
Garbage, recycling, and green bin pickup will all be delayed by a day this week.
The annual Family Day skating party will take place at the Rink of Dreams at City Hall, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be free coffee and hot chocolate.