

CTV Ottawa





WestJet's annual Christmas cheer campaign came to the capital Friday surprising unsuspecting air travelers at the Ottawa International Airport.

Gate 13 was transformed into a winter wonderland, featuring two giant gingerbread houses, a gingerbread gate and even dancing gingerbread people.

"It certainly smells Christmasy, fresh and yummy. I can't believe all the candy ," said Kelsey Stokely.

Dozens of passengers on WestJet flight 611 from Ottawa to Calgary were treated to sweet gingerbread cookies, made right here in the capital, as well as WestJet coupons ranging from $100 to a free flight anywhere the airline flies.

"I'm really happy it's happening today," said Susan Perry. "It's nice to have a little bit to put towards another trip.

While many passengers were surprised and unsure what was happening, some like Lea Werthman knew exactly what was going.

"I knew what was happening.You see them on TV and say how come I never get to be part of these things," Werthman said. "An awesome way to start a vacation."

The giving is all part of WestJet's 12 flights of Christmas, bringing cheer to 12 different flights, in 12 cities across Canada. Montreal, Edmonton and Calgary have all been visited already. Ottawa is the seventh stop on the campaign which means you still have a chance to be part of this campaign.