It is going to be a warm week in the capital with temperatures expected to hover above zero.

The warm weather started on Saturday with sunshine and a high of 9 C. On Sunday, the daytime high in Ottawa reached 7 C, according to Environment Canada.

The unusually warm weather was not ideal the final weekend of the Winterlude outdoor festival. On Saturday, the races were cut short for the Ice Dragon Boat Festival, while the Rideau Canal Skateway was closed at 11p.m.

In a release, the National Capital Commission said “higher temperatures and long hours of intense sunshine have deteriorated the ice surface and, in some places the thickness too. Water on the ice surface may hide serious hazards. For this reason, the NCC urges the public to refrain from venturing onto the Rideau Canal Skateway.”

The following day the ice sculptures and slides at Confederation Park and Jacques-Cartier Park were both melting my mid-afternoon. This did not seem to damper spirits with thousands coming out to get a final look, and enjoy the food and entertainment.

“We’ve had a really strong winter, the canal was open from the beginning up until last night until 11p.m., which isn’t bad when you compare it to others years so we are happy,” said Natalie Hunealt with Canadian Heritage.

This year there the Skateway has been open for 25 days – almost double the total days in 2016.

