

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Paramedics say a man and woman have been taken to hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Metcalfe Friday night.

It happened on Parkway Road around 6 p.m.

Ottawa Fire was called in to extricate the driver and passenger in one of the vehicles and they were listed in critical condition.

A male in the second vehicle was also taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.