Two critical after crash in Metcalfe
CTV Ottawa
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 7:45PM EDT
Ottawa Paramedics say a man and woman have been taken to hospital in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Metcalfe Friday night.
It happened on Parkway Road around 6 p.m.
Ottawa Fire was called in to extricate the driver and passenger in one of the vehicles and they were listed in critical condition.
A male in the second vehicle was also taken to hospital in stable condition.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.