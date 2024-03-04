21-year-old charged with sexual assault against minor, child porn in Belleville, Ont.

The Ontario Provincial Police has charged a 21-year-old in connection to an alleged sexual assault against a child under the age of 16.

A statement from OPP on Monday said officers with assistance from the Quinte West Crime Unit and the Belleville Police executed a search warrant in relation to a sexual assault investigation on March 2.

A 21-year-old from Belleville has been charged with two counts relating to sexual assault and interference on a child under the age of 16 and two charges related to the making and possessing of child pornography.

The suspect has not been named in order to protect the identity of the victim, according to police.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.