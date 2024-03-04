OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • 21-year-old charged with sexual assault against minor, child porn in Belleville, Ont.

    OPP cruiser in this file photo. OPP cruiser in this file photo.
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police has charged a 21-year-old in connection to an alleged sexual assault against a child under the age of 16.

    A statement from OPP on Monday said officers with assistance from the Quinte West Crime Unit and the Belleville Police executed a search warrant in relation to a sexual assault investigation on March 2.

    A 21-year-old from Belleville has been charged with two counts relating to sexual assault and interference on a child under the age of 16 and two charges related to the making and possessing of child pornography.

    The suspect has not been named in order to protect the identity of the victim, according to police.

    The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ex-Trump Organization CFO pleads guilty to perjury charges

    Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was charged on Monday with five counts of perjury relating to testimony he gave during the civil fraud trial of former President Donald Trump regarding the size of the Trump Tower triplex apartment and dealings he had with an insurer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News