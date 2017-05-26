

CTV Ottawa





The Transportation Safety Board is investigating after hard landing at the Arnprior Airport.

The silver Swearingen's front landing gear failed when the pilot landed short of the rainy runway around 11:00 p.m. Thursday evening.

Three people, two pilots and a medic, were aboard the plane when the accident occured. None were injured. The plane was conducting a medical transport of unknown nature.

The runway was closed after the crash landing, and a team of TSB investigators were deployed to the scene. The Arnprior Airport said the plane and debris have been removed.

The runway is expected to re-open Friday evening around 6:00 p.m.