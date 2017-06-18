

A tornado watch has ended for Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Areas included in the watch were Ottawa, Gatineau, Pembroke, Renfrew, Prescott and Russell, Barry's Bay, Smiths Falls and Perth.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect.

According to Environment Canada, several thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and early evening. Strong wind, hail, and torrential downpours with 50 mm of rain are possible.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends taking cover if threatening or dangerous weather approaches.

