Ottawa Police say three people were injured in a west-end crash Friday night. Emergency crews were called to Teron and Campeau roads around 8:00 p.m.

The 24-year-old male driver of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital in critical condition with head injuries. A 19-year-old male passenger was treated and released on scene. The 49-year-old male driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital in stable condition with chest and back injuries.

Editor's note: a previous version of this story stated a female passenger had sustained minor injuries, Ottawa Paramedics now say it was a 19-year-old male passenger who was treated on scene and released.