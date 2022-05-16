Planning a trip? Here's why you should use a travel agent

Let’s cut to the chase: after a long break from vacations, Canadians are ready to travel. However, there are some concerns travellers have before hopping on their next flight. People want to make sure the places they visit are safe, they want to understand if there are any pandemic restrictions, and they want to have a great plan for their time.

While you can find a lot of that information online, here are five reasons working with a travel agent is a smarter way to book your holidays this year.

Get the latest travel advisory info

It’s no surprise that travel advice and advisories have changed a lot over the past few years. Between vaccination records, proof of testing, and quarantine requirements - just to name a few - it can be difficult to know what you really need to do before leaving your home country and entering your destination. Luckily, travel agents can help you navigate these needs.

CAA Travel Consultants are CAA Travel SMART certified, meaning they have all the tools needed to take the stress out of planning your post-pandemic trips.

Get first-hand advice

Like anything else, if you don’t do something regularly, you might be a bit rusty the first time you do it. And travelling is no different.

For travel agents, travelling is quite literally part of the job. Not only do they keep up to date on trending destinations and must-do activities, but they’ve also travelled with current restrictions and know what you can expect. Agents are always happy to share their stories and experiences about different locations and vacation types, whether that’s onboard a cruise through the Mediterranean, on a guided safari tour, or where to go for a taste of authentic local cultures.

Have somebody look out for your best interests

Even the best laid plans can take a left turn sometimes. But if something comes up before you leave, while you’re away, or even after you’re back home, a travel agent is always there to help.

Need to cancel your trip? Did an emergency come up and you need to change your plans? Do you need help contacting the airline or hotels when you’ve returned home? Your travel agent will be the one to jump into action, make calls on your behalf, and even wait on hold until they get the information you need.

Save time and money

Yes, you can find some good deals online for travelling. However, travel agents have countless resources and contacts in the travel industry, and they know how to research, plan, and book travel arrangements. All the knowledge ensures you’re getting the best travel options at the best price. If there are new promotions or offers, they know about them. And perhaps more importantly, they know how to get those promos for you.

On top of industry sales, CAA Travel Consultants help CAA Members get exclusive benefits with preferred travel partners, all around the world. Plus, you don’t have to spend hours trying to find the right deals; your travel agent does all the heavy lifting for you.

Get the travel insurance you need

Beyond getting the best price on a personalized vacation package, travel agents will make sure you have the right insurance for your trip, including coverage for emergency medical, trip cancellation, and trip interruption.

Your credit cards and group plans may offer some insurance benefits, and a travel agent will identify the shortcomings to get you top-up coverage for your adventure. That might include rental vehicle damage, pre-existing conditions, or adventurous air activities. If you aren’t sure exactly what coverage you’ll need, that’s exactly why you should speak to a travel agent before planning your trip.

These are just a few reasons you should book your trip with the help and guidance of an experienced travel agent, but really, the ultimate reason is that you deserve an amazing trip. It’s been a long time since any of us could travel freely, and a travel agent will go the extra mile to make sure your next adventure is the best it can possibly be. Happy travelling!