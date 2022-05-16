Planning a trip? Here's why you should use a travel agent
Let’s cut to the chase: after a long break from vacations, Canadians are ready to travel. However, there are some concerns travellers have before hopping on their next flight. People want to make sure the places they visit are safe, they want to understand if there are any pandemic restrictions, and they want to have a great plan for their time.
While you can find a lot of that information online, here are five reasons working with a travel agent is a smarter way to book your holidays this year.
Get the latest travel advisory info
It’s no surprise that travel advice and advisories have changed a lot over the past few years. Between vaccination records, proof of testing, and quarantine requirements - just to name a few - it can be difficult to know what you really need to do before leaving your home country and entering your destination. Luckily, travel agents can help you navigate these needs.
CAA Travel Consultants are CAA Travel SMART certified, meaning they have all the tools needed to take the stress out of planning your post-pandemic trips.
Get first-hand advice
Like anything else, if you don’t do something regularly, you might be a bit rusty the first time you do it. And travelling is no different.
For travel agents, travelling is quite literally part of the job. Not only do they keep up to date on trending destinations and must-do activities, but they’ve also travelled with current restrictions and know what you can expect. Agents are always happy to share their stories and experiences about different locations and vacation types, whether that’s onboard a cruise through the Mediterranean, on a guided safari tour, or where to go for a taste of authentic local cultures.
Have somebody look out for your best interests
Even the best laid plans can take a left turn sometimes. But if something comes up before you leave, while you’re away, or even after you’re back home, a travel agent is always there to help.
Need to cancel your trip? Did an emergency come up and you need to change your plans? Do you need help contacting the airline or hotels when you’ve returned home? Your travel agent will be the one to jump into action, make calls on your behalf, and even wait on hold until they get the information you need.
Save time and money
Yes, you can find some good deals online for travelling. However, travel agents have countless resources and contacts in the travel industry, and they know how to research, plan, and book travel arrangements. All the knowledge ensures you’re getting the best travel options at the best price. If there are new promotions or offers, they know about them. And perhaps more importantly, they know how to get those promos for you.
On top of industry sales, CAA Travel Consultants help CAA Members get exclusive benefits with preferred travel partners, all around the world. Plus, you don’t have to spend hours trying to find the right deals; your travel agent does all the heavy lifting for you.
Get the travel insurance you need
Beyond getting the best price on a personalized vacation package, travel agents will make sure you have the right insurance for your trip, including coverage for emergency medical, trip cancellation, and trip interruption.
Your credit cards and group plans may offer some insurance benefits, and a travel agent will identify the shortcomings to get you top-up coverage for your adventure. That might include rental vehicle damage, pre-existing conditions, or adventurous air activities. If you aren’t sure exactly what coverage you’ll need, that’s exactly why you should speak to a travel agent before planning your trip.
These are just a few reasons you should book your trip with the help and guidance of an experienced travel agent, but really, the ultimate reason is that you deserve an amazing trip. It’s been a long time since any of us could travel freely, and a travel agent will go the extra mile to make sure your next adventure is the best it can possibly be. Happy travelling!
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Construction season officially kicks off in Ottawa
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters nearly two years ago 'gambled with other people's lives' when he took the wheel, an Ontario judge said Monday in sentencing him to 17 years behind bars.
The victims of the Buffalo Tops grocery store shooting
The Buffalo Police Department late Sunday released the names of the 10 victims killed in the shooting. Three people were also wounded.
White 'replacement theory' fuels racist attacks
A racist ideology seeping from the internet's fringes into the mainstream is being investigated as a motivating factor in the supermarket shooting that killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York. Most of the victims were Black.
CREA reports home sales down in April as mortgage rates rise
Increasing mortgage rates slowed home sales in April from the frenzied pace they started the year at, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Monday.
McDonald's to sell its Russian business, try to keep workers
More than three decades after it became the first American fast food restaurant to open in the Soviet Union, McDonald's said Monday that it has started the process of selling its business in Russia, another symbol of the country's increasing isolation over its war in Ukraine.
Royal tour of Canada: Here's Prince Charles and Camilla's itinerary
Canadians welcome Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, as they embark on a three-day, travel-filled visit starting Tuesday. Between what senior government officials, Canadian Heritage, Rideau Hall and Clarence House have released, here's everything we know about the royal tour and its itinerary.
Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp assaulted her on their honeymoon
'Aquaman' actor Amber Heard told jurors on Monday that Johnny Depp slammed her against a wall and wrapped a shirt around her neck during their 2015 honeymoon on the Orient Express.
Lacking vaccines, North Korea battles COVID with antibiotics, home remedies
The isolated state is one of only two countries yet to begin a vaccination campaign and, until last week, had insisted it was COVID-19-free.
NEW | Canadian WWII flying ace 'Stocky' Edwards dies
One of Canada's most renowned Second World War flying aces, James "Stocky" Edwards of Comox, B.C., has died at the age of 100.
Atlantic
-
Coroner's inquest into 2020 police shooting death of Indigenous woman begins in N.B.
A jury of three women and two men has been chosen in the coroner's inquest into the death of Chantel Moore -- a 26-year-old Indigenous woman fatally shot during a wellness check by police in Edmundston, N.B.
-
Document details RCMP tactical team's initial response to Nova Scotia mass shooting
An RCMP tactical team tasked with tracking down a mass shooter in April 2020 was dealing with the aftermath of his deadly toll in Portapique, N.S., when it was alerted hours later that he had continued his rampage in a community more than 40 kilometres away.
-
‘He has given me hope’: Co-workers recovering, share special bond, after liver transplant
Two co-workers involved in a living liver transplant in Alberta are making amazing progress two weeks after the major surgery in Edmonton.
Toronto
-
Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters nearly two years ago 'gambled with other people's lives' when he took the wheel, an Ontario judge said Monday in sentencing him to 17 years behind bars.
-
Video of brazen carjackings released by police north of Toronto
Police in York Region have released new video footage of a series of brazen carjackings as they warn drivers about a spike in violent incidents targeting luxury vehicles.
-
Ontario reports two new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations tick up
Ontario health officials are reporting two new COVID-19-related deaths Monday.
Montreal
-
Quebec liquor stores will see second price hike in 6 months
For the second time in just over six months, Quebec's liquor stores (SAQs) will see a price increase.
-
Another Monday, another day of record high $2.15-per-litre gas prices in Montreal
Montreal commuters woke up to spiking gas prices as some stations' price for regular is currently a record high and over $2.15-per-litre.
-
Quebec coroner calls for independence in public health director role in final report on long-term care home deaths
The government of Quebec needs to ensure the role of the public health director is independent and without any "political constraint," a Quebec coroner has recommended in a final report into deaths at long-term care homes during the pandemic's first wave.
Northern Ontario
-
Loose cows threatened at Old Woman Bay north of the Sault
Complaints about people hunting and shooting roaming cows in the area of Old Woman Road, on Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie, were reported by the OPP in tweets late Saturday and early Sunday.
-
Three new forest fires discovered in northeast
Three new forest fires were discovered in northeastern Ontario
-
Ontario driver who killed woman and three daughters sentenced to 17 years in prison
A driver who struck and killed a woman and her three young daughters nearly two years ago 'gambled with other people's lives' when he took the wheel, an Ontario judge said Monday in sentencing him to 17 years behind bars.
London
-
Pick-up strikes school bus during morning commute
No injuries are reported after a pick-up truck reportedly struck the back of a school bus on Monday morning.
-
One lucky resident could be waking up a multi-millionaire, Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in London, Ont.
If you purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket in London, Ont. be sure to check it Sunday morning, you could be the next multi-millionaire.
-
Trio charged in alleged homicide in Grand Bend
Three people have been charged in connection with an alleged homicide in Grand Bend
Winnipeg
-
Homicide investigation launched after human remains found in North Kildonan: WPS
Winnipeg police say human remains found in North Kildonan early Monday morning are believed to be the result of a homicide.
-
'We are breathing a sigh of relief': RM of Morris reeve on flood situation
Water watchers are cautiously optimistic now that the Red River crest has passed through the Rural Municipality of Morris.
-
'Expect to be wowed': A preview of the new Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada
After almost four years on the runway, the Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada has spread its wings into a new space.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating child’s suspicious death, searching for man in Cambridge
The investigation into the suspicious death of an eight-year-old boy in Cambridge continues with police expected to speak and release further information Monday afternoon.
-
Ontario party leaders to face off in election debate tonight
The leaders of Ontario's four major political parties will take the stage tonight for a televised debate in Toronto. Here's how to watch it live.
-
Three injured after crash causes major Kitchener road to shut down
A crash has resulted in three people being injured and a major road in Kitchener partially shut down on Sunday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Battle of Alberta to come as Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win
The Calgary Flames have defeated the Dallas Stars 3-2 in overtime in Game 7 of their first-round NHL playoff series Sunday night to advance to the second round.
-
Bikes allowed on CTrains at all hours as part of summer pilot
A new Calgary Transit pilot that allows bicycles on CTrains at all times, including peak travel hours, is now in effect.
-
Marshmello coming to Calgary for Cowboys Music Festival
Officials have unveiled another of the artists set to take the stage when the Cowboys Music Festival returns this summer.
Saskatoon
-
Justice advocate David Milgaard remembered as champion for those who 'don't have a voice'
Justice advocate David Milgaard, a man who was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent more than two decades in prison, has died.
-
Video shows suspect smashing his way into Prince Albert building
A video shared by Prince Albert police shows a suspect smashing his way into a residential building.
-
Cirque du Soleil's OVO coming to Saskatoon
Cirque du Soleil is bringing its insect-themed show to Saskatoon this Summer.
Edmonton
-
Charges laid in sex crimes against teen, police seeking other victims
A Parkland County man has been charged in connection to sex crimes involving a teenager, and police believe there may be more victims.
-
Alberta premier visits U.S. capital to talk North American energy security
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is in Washington in an effort to convince Capitol Hill lawmakers that his province is their best bet for North American energy security.
-
Trial to begin for father, son accused of killing Métis hunters in rural Alberta
A jury trial is to begin today for a man and his son who are accused of killing two Métis hunters.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Tenants Union opposes controversial Broadway Plan
A so-called “resistance movement” is planned at Vancouver City Hall Monday, as those opposed to a controversial plan to dramatically densify the Broadway corridor push back.
-
Metro Vancouver's gas prices expected to remain high after breaking records over the weekend
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are expected to remain at or near record-breaking levels in the coming days, after reaching a new all-time high over the weekend.
-
Busy Vancouver street closed during morning rush hour over 'serious collision'
Vancouver drivers who typically travel on south Granville Street were asked to alter their morning commutes Monday due to a "serious collision."
Regina
-
Political movement 'Saskatchewan United' attempting to gain party recognition
Former Sask. Party MLA turned Independent Nadine Wilson and former federal Minister of Agriculture Gerry Ritz are both involved with the 'Saskatchewan United' movement.
-
'Why Not Weyburn': New campaign encourages more people to consider making Weyburn home
A new campaign launched by the Weyburn Chamber of Commerce hopes to get more people to consider making the city in southeastern Saskatchewan home.
-
City wide clean up a teaching moment for Moose Jaw youth
Community members in Moose Jaw took part in the city's annual spring clean up on Sunday.