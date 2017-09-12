Ten people displaced after Gatineau fire
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, September 12, 2017 5:14AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 12, 2017 5:15AM EDT
Ten residents are displaced, two sent to hospital due to smoke inhalation after fire destroyed a building at 61 Charpentier in Gatineau. Firefighters were called around midnight. There they found a fire on a rear balcony and the apartment's roof. It took about 90 minutes to control the fire. Investigators say the fire is not deemed suspicious at this time. The cost of damages are approximately $150,000.