Ten residents are displaced, two sent to hospital due to smoke inhalation after fire destroyed a building at 61 Charpentier in Gatineau. Firefighters were called around midnight. There they found a fire on a rear balcony and the apartment's roof. It took about 90 minutes to control the fire. Investigators say the fire is not deemed suspicious at this time. The cost of damages are approximately $150,000.